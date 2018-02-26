Community gathers to oppose bail of Ngcobo suspects

Community members have gathered outside the Engcobo Magistrate’s Court to oppose the bail of the 12 suspects expected to appear in court today.

The suspects are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal weapons and ammunition.

Police spokesman Captain Khanya Tonjeni said the memorial service is scheduled to be held at the Engcobo Methodist Church on Tuesday.

Various leaders and a high-level government delegation is expected to attend.

“Engcobo police station is open to the public and continues to offer its services to the people,” Tonjeni said.

Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.