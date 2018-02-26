Bay film project set to take off

Making inroads on the international stage, Port Elizabeth filmmaker Pholile Maneli has travelled as far as Hollywood to find funding for a project, and the results look positive.

After an intensive two weeks of meetings and interviews with potential investors, Maneli, 30, has managed to secure a venue to screen her film once it has been produced.

She is in the final stages of her screenplay, which focuses on contemporary issues like drug abuse, racism and human trafficking.

She will also launch a crowd-funding initiative today.

“The nice thing about [Los Angeles] is everyone is hustling, so they respect someone who’s willing to put themselves out there and knock on doors,” Maneli said.

She and her husband, Nkosinathi, 37, left for the US two weeks ago to call in several cities, including Los Angeles and Chicago, while also visiting potential investors in Texas and New York.