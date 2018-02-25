Witness recalls Desai murder

Two months before he was gunned down in Helenvale while doing deliveries, Port Elizabeth businessman Naeem Desai gave one of his alleged attackers a loaf of bread when he asked for food.

This was the testimony of Ferdinand Valentine, 28, in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday.

Valentine said the only reason Desai was not armed at the time of his death was because the licence for his firearm had expired and he did not want to carry it illegally.

Valentine was giving evidence against Deswin “Boetie Baas” Kleinbooi, 22, and Eston “Gans” Afrikaaner, 19.

Both have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Judge Dayalin Chetty gave permission earlier in the day that Valentine testify through the assistance of an intermediary as he had a mild mental disability.

Clinical psychologist Catherine van Rensburg said he was also traumatised by the events he had witnessed and did not have the skills to manage his emotional response if he saw the accused face to face.

Valentine told the court he had been employed by Jadeed’s Bread for the past nine years and worked every morning with Desai.

Desai , 47, was shot in the head and robbed of his cellphone, its charger and an undisclosed amount of money while he sat in the driver’s seat of the Jadeed’s Bread delivery van outside a Helenvale spaza shop in the early hours of the morning on May 12 2016.

Valentine said Desai picked him up in front of his house in Arcadia every morning – except for Sundays – at 1.45am.

He said he and two other “van boys” would sit in front for the first part of the trip but when the deliveries started, they sat at the back.

Valentine said that on May 12 they were doing a delivery after 5am at a spaza shop called the Blue Container.