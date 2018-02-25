Two arrested for dealing in dagga worth R600 000

Two suspects were arrested on Sunday for dealing in dagga worth R600 000.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said swift action by provincial traffic officials in Queenstown landed the two suspects, aged 25 and 34, behind bars this afternoon.

“Members were patrolling along the N6 when they stopped a Quatum [that appeared] suspicious to them.

“On searching they found 44 bags of dagga and they called backup from Sterkstroom.

“Both members were detained and will appear in court on Monday 26 February, 2018.”