Residents fed up with sewage spill misery

In addition to being forced to jump over streams of sewage when crossing the street, Missionvale residents living on a gravel road just off Colorado Avenue, are fed up with the stench and mosquitoes attracted by the spill.

“The municipality will dispatch staff to fix the problem but after they leave, it persists. We have had enough. The sewage also brings a lot of flies and mosquitoes.”

The 52-year-old said the problem dated back to December.

“We live in unhygienic conditions around here. We have been reporting it to the municipality,” resident Fannie Pietersen said.

The sewage spill appears to come from a blocked drain between Jacks Road and Pearce Street – about 500m from Missionvale Primary School – and eventually forms a pool in Colorado Avenue.

Residents said the municipality had also stopped collecting refuse, which had started to pile up.

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said part of the problem was tampering with electricity infrastructure, which caused outages at a sewage pump station.

This then resulted in the drain being blocked.

“We are working with the electricity directorate to try and have a permanent solution.”

Mniki apologised for the inconvenience.

“We call upon those tampering with electricity to refrain from doing so,” he said.

Levounia May, 34, said she did not know what else to do if a proper solution could not be found.

“The last municipal official said the underground pipes are too small to deal with the waste and they get blocked easily,” she said.

May said hours after the problem had been fixed, the drain would congest and sewage would flow once again.

“We can’t continue to live like this. This is not clean water. You can’t even open your doors or walk across the street.”

Katrien Pietersen, 33, said her son Kenneth had suffered the most due to the sewage spill as his body was covered in mosquito bites. He was taken to the clinic last week.

“The mosquitoes are like a swarm of bees. You can’t sleep at night. They are not even bothered by mosquito coils. Look at my child. His body is covered with sores.