Relief as drugs found are tik, not PE’s first flakka
Packets of drugs thought to have been the deadly zombie drug known as “flakka” were in fact tik.
Fears were raised last month that “flakka” had made its way to Port Elizabeth after police found 12 packets containing powder and crystals.
The drugs were found by the visible gang intervention team patrolling the Missionvale area at about 4am when two men dropped a bag and fled.
At the time, police warned that it could be “flakka” but stressed that they were still awaiting test results from a Cape Town laboratory.
While no cases of the drug have been reported in Port Elizabeth yet, there have been a few cases in other provinces.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the drug report revealed it was not “flakka”.
The drug increases a person’s body temperature and blood pressure, which can cause kidney damage, a heart attack, stroke, an aneurysm or even heart failure. It is also said to cause hallucinations, panic and hysteria.
If it was found to have been “flakka”, it would have been the first reported case in the city.
“Our members are constantly on the lookout for drug peddlers and have yet to find a confirmed bust of the flakka drug,” she said.