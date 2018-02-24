Relief as drugs found are tik, not PE’s first flakka

Packets of drugs thought to have been the deadly zombie drug known as “flakka” were in fact tik.

Fears were raised last month that “flakka” had made its way to Port Elizabeth after police found 12 packets containing powder and crystals.

The drugs were found by the visible gang intervention team patrolling the Missionvale area at about 4am when two men dropped a bag and fled.

At the time, police warned that it could be “flakka” but stressed that they were still awaiting test results from a Cape Town laboratory.