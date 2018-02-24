Premier’s prediction on IPTS in doubt

While Nelson Mandela Bay’s bus system has yet to take off, Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle announced on Friday that the first phase of the multibillion project would start this month.

He made mention of the beleaguered project in his state of the province address in Bhisho yesterday.

Masualle said: “We can also report that the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is finally going to proceed with the implementation of phase 1 of the [IPTS] with effect from February this year.”

But actually the project, which has been characterised by continuous delays over the last 10 years, is still in limbo.

The launch of the Cleary Park route, meant to take place in April last year, has been stalled several times.

The metro’s political head of roads and transport Rano Kayser said yesterday they would table a report on the reasons for the latest delays at next month’s committee meeting.