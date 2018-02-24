Mesmerising metal oxen take their stand

Visually powerful and a striking new take on a bygone era, celebrated Bay artist Louwrens Westraad’s latest work, A New Horizon, yesterday joined a steadily growing collection of public art in Port Elizabeth’s inner city and surrounds.

“The New Horizon public sculpture reflects the individual, manufacturing and motoring history of Nelson Mandela Bay – the resilient nature and pioneering spirit of all who live in the province,” Westraad said, revealing that the work had taken three months to create.

Commissioned by Ummi Properties owner Ken Denton and installed in Port Elizabeth’s historic Constitution Hill precinct where the nearby Donkin Reserve abounds with various public artworks, Westraad’s new piece comprises two metallic oxen pulling a wagon.

The oxen consist of more than a thousand individually collected, sorted, shaped and welded steel and iron components.

“They embody the strength and optimism required to boldly journey up and over the mountains of tomorrow – united as team,” Westraad said. The artwork in part also pays homage to oxen and the wagon and their contribution to the history of transportation.

Denton is currently developing and renovating large portions of Constitution Hill.

“The central business district, which incorporates the Route 67 Arts Journey, is becoming one of the largest and most diverse installation areas of public art in the country.

“I have always been an avid supporter of art produced for the everyday man walking or travelling the streets of a city,” Westraad said.

“It feels good to know that I am helping to raise awareness of art and all the inherent positive benefits of creativity.

“I know my artwork is more inspirational than the average streetlight pole, stop sign or traffic light.”

Westraad played a pivotal role in the creation of the 7m-highUjiva (Xhosa for “dance”) sculpture on the Walker Drive traffic circle near Baywest City Mall.

“South Africans, more than ever, need to know that we share a destiny and the wish to live in an abundant and successful world-class country. Everyone, black and white, are welcome aboard the wagon,” Westraad said.