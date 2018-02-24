Man jailed for 15 years after gangland killing

The sentences will run concurrently. Van Staden, who was convicted in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday , was found guilty of killing Gershwin Samuels, 25, of the Room Rats Gang, in July 2016.

Timothy van Staden, 22, a suspected member of the New Kids gang, was sentenced to 15 years for murder, 10 years for attempted murder, eight years for illegal possession of a firearm and two years for the illegal possession of ammunition.

This marks the fourth gang-related conviction in the past three weeks.

A suspected gangster will spend 15 years behind bars for murdering a rival gangster two years ago.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said as the sentences would run concurrently, Van Staden would effectively serve 15 years.

“Samuels was gunned down while walking in Leith Street in Helenvale with a friend.

The friend managed to escape unscathed but Samuels was shot in the chest and managed to run into the garden of a nearby house where he died,” she said.

Two weeks later Van Staden was arrested. Three weeks ago David “Snake” Karelse, 24, who is linked to the Upstand Dogs gang, was sentenced to life imprisonment as well as a further 25 years in jail. Karelse was caught after ballistic and forensic evidence tied him to a gun used to murder Shannon van Sensie, 27, affiliated to the Dustlife gang, in April 2016.

Naidu said in the past three weeks, other gangsters had been sentenced to an accumulative 52 years in jail and one life sentence.