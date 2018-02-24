Man in hot water over statement variations

A man who attempted to get a criminal case withdrawn by the courts, has been arrested after allegedly submitting conflicting statements about a gang shooting last year.

Pregathon Booth, 23, who is believed to be tied to a northern areas gang, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of contravening the Commissioner of Justice and Oaths Act.

By midday, Booth had been released on warning by the court.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the act made provision for police to charge anyone who had submitted a false statement.

“It is alleged that in July 2017, he opened two criminals cases where he claimed that he was shot at by three suspects who were known to him,” Naidu said.

“Three weeks after the shooting, the gang investigation unit arrested the suspects, who have been in custody since then.

“The three suspects were subsequently released in January by the court when he [Booth] indicated he wanted to withdraw the case against the three men he originally claimed shot at him.”