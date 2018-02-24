Man in hot water over statement variations
A man who attempted to get a criminal case withdrawn by the courts, has been arrested after allegedly submitting conflicting statements about a gang shooting last year.
Pregathon Booth, 23, who is believed to be tied to a northern areas gang, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of contravening the Commissioner of Justice and Oaths Act.
By midday, Booth had been released on warning by the court.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the act made provision for police to charge anyone who had submitted a false statement.
“It is alleged that in July 2017, he opened two criminals cases where he claimed that he was shot at by three suspects who were known to him,” Naidu said.
“Three weeks after the shooting, the gang investigation unit arrested the suspects, who have been in custody since then.
“The three suspects were subsequently released in January by the court when he [Booth] indicated he wanted to withdraw the case against the three men he originally claimed shot at him.”
According to police, Booth originally claimed that he was the target of a gang shooting in two separate attacks last year.
Last month, however, he submitted another statement.
Naidu said that because this statement was contradictory, detectives then opened a criminal case against Booth.
“Because the statements were made under oath, we believe that he lied, which makes it a criminal offence,” she said.
Mount Road cluster head Major-General Thembisile Patekile highlighted this as an example of a good working relationship between prosecutors and detectives. “This is a warning. We will not hesitate to arrest and detain those who open false cases.
“Criminal cases require intensive investigation which entails many long hours, manpower and resources. These resources could have been fruitfully utilised in more urgent matters of policing,” Patekile said
Booth is due to appear in the same court in April.