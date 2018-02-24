Man dies allegedly after being attacked by dogs

A 32-year-old man has died, allegedly after being attacked by dogs in Xolani township in Grahamstown on Saturday.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said the man was taken to Settlers Hospital with severe injuries on his arms, legs, torso and neck.

“Hospital staff attempted to resuscitate the man but in vain.

“According to information received, the victim was attacked by several dogs in Xolani location.

“Joza detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide,” Govender said.