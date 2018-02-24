Hair affair comes to a head as boys opt to bare all

A group of Pearson High School boys who are all cut up over what they claim are overly stringent new hair-length rules, arrived at school with shaved heads yesterday, triggering a social media flurry.

In response to cautions from new deputy principal Pieter Rademeyer, about 20 boys arrived at the grounds with heads shaved clean while others vowed to do the same on Monday or to not cut their hair at all.

This follows the first “neatness inspection” of the year on Thursday when boys from all grades gathered in the school hall, with only about 10% of matric pupils passing the inspection.

A Grade 12 pupil, who wished to remain anonymous, said one of the main reasons given for what he called “unreasonable” hair length instructions, was due to their hair falling into their eyes while playing sport.

“The whole thing started off when hectic hair inspections were implemented.

“One of the biggest things at our school is to be neat and we do really care about our whole image, but when it got to a point where boys who already had short hair were told to cut it even shorter, people started getting upset.

“The problem is, some people have naturally thick hair. It might look long but it is already so short – and they were being told if their hair is not short by Monday, we will have detention,” he said.

The pupil added that if there was a clear, standard hairstyle for everyone, then it would make it fair.

A Grade 9 boy, with curly hair that was out of his face, said he could understand both sides to the issue.

“On the one hand I agree with the rule because some people do have ridiculously long hairstyles, but on the other hand forcing us to cut it that short is unreasonable. I don’t get it, because some of us have short hair already that causes no distractions.