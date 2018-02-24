Child porn mom given suspended sentence

The mother of twin girls received a suspended five-year sentence on Friday after pleading guilty to the possession of child porn in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Thea van Loggenberg, 24, was given the sentence after entering a plea agreement.

Van Loggenberg was arrested along with her partner, Jayde Sheldon Bailey, 35, at their Westering home on March 2015.

Bailey pleaded guilty last year to the possession and procurement of child pornography and was sentenced to five years in prison.