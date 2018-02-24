Child porn mom given suspended sentence
The mother of twin girls received a suspended five-year sentence on Friday after pleading guilty to the possession of child porn in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.
Thea van Loggenberg, 24, was given the sentence after entering a plea agreement.
Van Loggenberg was arrested along with her partner, Jayde Sheldon Bailey, 35, at their Westering home on March 2015.
Bailey pleaded guilty last year to the possession and procurement of child pornography and was sentenced to five years in prison.
The pair were arrested following an extensive joint investigation between the American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the SAPS and Belgium police.
Cellphones, laptops, external hard drives, CDs and USB devices were seized which contained hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos of children and babies.
Van Loggenberg was found with 21 explicit videos on her computer’s hard drive.
As part of the plea agreement, Van Loggenberg’s name and details will be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.
She is seeing a psychologist and is being supported by her family while also caring for her two-year-old daughters.