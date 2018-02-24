Cancer victims made to wait for treatment

Livingstone radiation machine faulty, writes Estelle Ellis

Livingstone Hospital’s oncology service is under siege, with some 300 cancer patients waiting for up to five months to access life-saving treatment because its only radiation machine frequently breaks down.

One family claims their father was sent home to die because the machine – which treats up to 45 patients a day – wasn’t working at the time he was referred to the oncology department.

Replacement parts for the machine need to be ordered from overseas – hence the long wait.

There are also several children on the waiting list.

When Khayalethu Plaatjie, 51, was diagnosed, his doctors were confident that radiation treatment could still buy him another five or six years.

But Plaatjie’s family say the hospital sent him home with morphine because the radiation machine was not working.

Plaatjie’s son Bongani said he was completely heartbroken over what had happened to his dad who died last month.

Plaatjie ran his own business but did not have medical aid.

“He went to the hospital with a swollen leg. He had excellent doctors and they found out that he had cancer,” Bongani said.

“He was transferred for treatment to the oncology department. The doctors told us he could still live for five of six years if he gets radiation.”

But at the time the radiation machine was out of order and only a limited number of patients could receive treatment at a private facility for 35 days.

The Eastern Cape health department has denied anybody was turned away, with spokesman Sizwe Kupelo saying they managed to outsource treatment to a private company for 35 days, with between 45 and 50 patients receiving treatment.

But Bongani said his father received no treatment.

“They just gave him morphine and sent him home to die. He went back to complain that the side-effects of the morphine were troubling him. They didn’t even listen,” Bongani claimed.

“They could at least have tried. They just did nothing. We are all very sad and frustrated.”

Livingstone Hospital CEO Thulane Madonsela said they currently had 300 patients on the waiting list for radiation and each of them wait for between four and five months for treatment.