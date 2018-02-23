Yacht club in court today to halt eviction from harbour

The beleaguered Algoa Bay Yacht Club is set to apply in the Port Elizabeth High Court today for an interdict to prevent Transnet from kicking it out of the harbour by month end.

The Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) Port of Port Elizabeth has given the club until February 28 to vacate the buildings housing its popular restaurant and bar.

Port manager Rajesh Dana said the eviction was in line with TNPA’s lease management policy and the port had to comply with stringent governance processes.

TNPA spokeswoman Margorie Makama said yesterday it would oppose the application. She said the tender process initiated for another restaurant in September was at an advanced stage.