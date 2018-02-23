Yacht club in court today to halt eviction from harbour
The beleaguered Algoa Bay Yacht Club is set to apply in the Port Elizabeth High Court today for an interdict to prevent Transnet from kicking it out of the harbour by month end.
The Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) Port of Port Elizabeth has given the club until February 28 to vacate the buildings housing its popular restaurant and bar.
Port manager Rajesh Dana said the eviction was in line with TNPA’s lease management policy and the port had to comply with stringent governance processes.
TNPA spokeswoman Margorie Makama said yesterday it would oppose the application. She said the tender process initiated for another restaurant in September was at an advanced stage.
“The premises will be used for a restaurant and bar with the potential to support the yacht and boating community.”
The ongoing battle between the club and Transnet saw an urgent draft order granted by the high court in August, allowing the club to stay in the harbour for six months, after which it could operate on a month-to-month basis if no suitable tenant was found.
The six months end on Wednesday. Club commodore and chairman Alan Straton said Transnet had gone back on its word and that “we need at least two months to sort things out.”
The dispute arose when Transnet claimed the club owed nearly R2-million in overdue rent.
