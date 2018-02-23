VIDEO | New species finding on PE coast

NMU collaborative team discovers tiny burrower with key role

A new species, a tiny prawn-like burrower, has been discovered in the rare stromatolite formations on the Port Elizabeth coast.

The discovery of the half-centimetre-long creature was made by a team of scientists led by Nelson Mandela University researchers Dr Gavin Rishworth and Professor Renzo Perissinotto, and a collaborator from the University of Lodz in Poland, Dr Magdalena Blazewicz.

The new species accolade was confirmed in the publication of their paper this week in international journal Marine Biodiversity and the creature had been named Sinelobus stromatoliticus in reference to its unique home, Rishworth said yesterday.

“Although small and inconspicuous, it plays a pivotal role as a gardener, trimming and consuming excess seaweed to ensure this doesn’t overgrow the light or nutrients necessary for the stromatolite itself.”

Stromatolites are thought to provide a window into the ancient, sludgy world when the Earth began and the first living environments evolved some 3.5 million years ago.

They require a precise mix of nitrogen-rich groundwater and phosphorus-rich seawater and occur in just a handful of spots in the world, including on the coasts of Western Australia, Northern Ireland and the Bahamas – and the Eastern Cape.

Stromatolites are made of cyanobacteria, trapped sand granules and chalky calcium carbonate, which they generate.

Previous research had shown that the cyanobacteria were largely responsible for flooding Earth’s atmosphere with oxygen some two billion years ago and making it habitable for the first time.