Eight children from Zimbabwe held by authorities in South Africa for three months face being repatriated despite being claimed by their parents who live in Cape Town.

The Department of Social Development wants to repatriate the children who are in the country illegally.

They were travelling on November 11‚ unaccompanied and without documents‚ from Zimbabwe to join their parents for Christmas.

While on the back of a truck‚ they were intercepted at a Rustenburg garage after observers assumed they were victims of human trafficking.

They have been held in Rustenburg by the Department of Social Development for three months without being granted access to their parents‚ some of whom have tried to visit.