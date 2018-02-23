Parents refused access to Zim children
Eight children from Zimbabwe held by authorities in South Africa for three months face being repatriated despite being claimed by their parents who live in Cape Town.
The Department of Social Development wants to repatriate the children who are in the country illegally.
They were travelling on November 11‚ unaccompanied and without documents‚ from Zimbabwe to join their parents for Christmas.
While on the back of a truck‚ they were intercepted at a Rustenburg garage after observers assumed they were victims of human trafficking.
They have been held in Rustenburg by the Department of Social Development for three months without being granted access to their parents‚ some of whom have tried to visit.
On Wednesday‚ three parents arrived at a Rustenburg safe house but were denied access to their children.
The parents later learnt that the children had been moved to an unknown location. The father of a six-year-old learnt on Wednesday that his son had been moved to an unknown place.
“They don’t want to tell us where they put our children, please help us,” he said.
Department of Social Development spokeswoman Lumka Oliphant said: “They are in the care and protection of the department.
“The department has received confirmation from the Zimbabwean government of their preparedness to receive the children at the Robert Mugabe International airport next month.”