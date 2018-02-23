Latest:
Listeriosis total nears 1 000 cases in SA

Estelle Ellis

South Africa is nearing 1 000 confirmed cases of listeriosis since January last year, National Institute for Communicable Diseases spokesman Tebogo Seate said yesterday.

So far, there have been 915 confirmed cases of the disease and 172 deaths. The source of the outbreak remains unknown.

Forty-five of the cases and eight deaths were reported in the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng accounted for 59% of reported cases, followed by the Western Cape with 12% and KwaZulu-Natal with 7%.

Listeriosis is caused by the listeria bacterium, which commonly occurs in soil, water, vegetation and in the faeces of some animals.

