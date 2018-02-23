Double whammy for ratepayers

But metro bosses vow to consider VAT hike when raising municipal tariffs

Ratepayers should brace themselves for a double blow of hikes on their municipal accounts this year, with the VAT increase set to affect all bills from April, while the annual tariff increases come into effect three months later.

But Nelson Mandela Bay city bosses have assured residents they will take into account the effects of the one-percentage-point rise in VAT when drawing up the budget for the next financial year, which comes into effect on July 1.

Ratepayers are charged VAT for water availability, sewerage and its availability, refuse removal, and electricity.

This is over and above other daily expenses experienced by the ratepayer for food, clothes and transport costs which will also go up.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced on Wednesday that VAT would increase from 14% to 15% from April 1.

Explaining the impact of the announcement on the city’s finances, budget and treasury political head Retief Odendaal said the municipality would have to limit the tariff proposals for the 2018-19 financial year.

“Cognisance must be taken that there is an additional burden which obviously will have an impact [on] the cost of the monthly average bill,” Odendaal said.

“The reality is that we have to factor in that there’s already an increase [and] it’s going to put us under more pressure.

“That will have a direct impact on our ability to increase our tariffs.

“Because of this increase, our own tariffs will be under more pressure because we have to try and ensure they are affordable to our own consumers,” he said.