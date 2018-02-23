Child porn accused set to plead guilty today
The alleged accomplice of a convicted child porn distributor intends to plead guilty in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court today.
Prosecutor Jason Thysse told the court yesterday that the woman, 23, together with the state and investigating officer, would enter into a plea agreement once she had pleaded.
The woman was arrested along with Jayde Sheldon Bailey, 35, in March 2015 and charged with the procurement and distribution of child pornography.
Bailey, a father of two young girls, pleaded guilty to the charges last year and received a fiveyear sentence which he is serving at St Albans Prison.
The pair were arrested at their Westering home after an extensive investigation involving the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Belgian police service and the South African Police Service.
Cellphones, laptops, external hard drives, CDs and USB devices containing hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos of children and babies were seized.
Bailey’s alleged accomplice was found with 21 explicit videos on her hard drive.
She cannot be named until she pleads.
