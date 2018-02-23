Child porn accused set to plead guilty today

The alleged accomplice of a convicted child porn distributor intends to plead guilty in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court today.

Prosecutor Jason Thysse told the court yesterday that the woman, 23, together with the state and investigating officer, would enter into a plea agreement once she had pleaded.

The woman was arrested along with Jayde Sheldon Bailey, 35, in March 2015 and charged with the procurement and distribution of child pornography.

Bailey, a father of two young girls, pleaded guilty to the charges last year and received a fiveyear sentence which he is serving at St Albans Prison.