Unmarked cars to trap dumpers

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality unveiled three unmarked cars yesterday that will be used in the fight against illegal dumping.

The vehicles are all equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance equipment.

Mayoral spokesman Sibongile Dimbaza said the technology used was so advanced that illegal dumping activities would be able to be detected from more than a kilometre away by day and night.

“The metro is battling with unwarranted illegal dumping by residents and businesses, who are plunging the city into a state of filth,” Dimbaza said.

Yesterday’s launch, was aimed at sending a strong message to those who take part in this unlawful act.

‘The city’s town rangers, metro police and members of the SAPS will work in tandem in patrolling targeted communities where this bad habit mostly takes place,” he said.

“This is our declaration against illegal dumping.

“The city will put up boards in hotspots to warn offenders about the consequences.”

The city would issue R2 000 spot fines to offenders.

Repeat offenders would have their vehicles impounded.