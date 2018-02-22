Teen to remain in custody until trial
A teenager accused of raping and murdering a woman aged 95 in Uitenhage will stay in custody until June, when his trial starts.
His attorney, Jodine Coertzen, said the teen intended to plead not guilty to charges including rape, murder, housebreaking and robbery.
He cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded to the rape charge.
It is alleged that on February 23 last year the teenager entered the Luyt Street, Uitenhage, home of Maria Vermaak and threw her to the ground. He was arrested on March 3. The trial starts on June 4.