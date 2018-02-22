‘Single gunshot from close range killed Desai’

A single shot to the head was all it took to kill Port Elizabeth crime fighter Naeem Desai.

It happened after a plan to rob the bread delivery van the businessman was driving.

Testifying in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday, forensic pathologist Dr Prudent Mgobo said the gunshot entered through the right lower part of Desai’s head and exited through the left front section.

It probably did not kill Desai instantly.

“There was blood in the windpipe, meaning he was breathing, [so] I wouldn’t say it was an instant death,” Mgobo said.

Deswin “Boetie Baas” Kleinbooi, 22, and Eston “Gaans” Afrikaner, 19, are accused of killing Desai.

They have pleaded guilty to charges of murder, robbery and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mgobo said the fatal shot would have been fired from behind the head and at a distance of not more than 30cm.

Desai was gunned down in the early hours of May 12 2016, while delivering bread at a spaza shop in Helenvale.