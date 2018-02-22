The attack by robbers on the Ngcobo police station is not the first.

In March last year‚ a Hollywood-style stick-up took place just after midnight in the town when an estimated 15 armed robbers drilled their way into a Standard Bank and shot at police‚ the police station and houses nearby.

The robbers allegedly tied up a security guard and got into the bank by cutting open an ATM with angle grinders.

Police said the robbers took up positions all over the town and started firing at police when a police vehicle approached.

The police returned fire. One police officer was hurt and was rushed to hospital.

The robbers raced off in high-performance vehicles including an Audi‚ a BMW‚ a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Hilux.

Other attacks on “cop shops” last year include:

March 2017: Thirty weapons were stolen from the Peddie police station. Eight firearms were recovered after police arrested suspects the following month.

The gang broke into the police station’s strongroom through the roof to steal the firearms‚ which included R5 assault rifles.