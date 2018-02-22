Several ‘cop shops’ ambushed in past year
The attack by robbers on the Ngcobo police station is not the first.
In March last year‚ a Hollywood-style stick-up took place just after midnight in the town when an estimated 15 armed robbers drilled their way into a Standard Bank and shot at police‚ the police station and houses nearby.
The robbers allegedly tied up a security guard and got into the bank by cutting open an ATM with angle grinders.
Police said the robbers took up positions all over the town and started firing at police when a police vehicle approached.
The police returned fire. One police officer was hurt and was rushed to hospital.
The robbers raced off in high-performance vehicles including an Audi‚ a BMW‚ a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Hilux.
Other attacks on “cop shops” last year include:
March 2017: Thirty weapons were stolen from the Peddie police station. Eight firearms were recovered after police arrested suspects the following month.
The gang broke into the police station’s strongroom through the roof to steal the firearms‚ which included R5 assault rifles.
June 2017: A sergeant at the Lingelethu West police station in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town‚ was shot in the face early in the morning by attackers who entered the police station under the pretext of reporting a robbery. The officer survived. June 2017: Two constables were shot dead at the Koffiefontein police station in the Free State.
August 2017: Suspects broke into the Kimberley police station but only got away with clothing.
November 2017: A police officer was shot during an attempted robbery at the Elandslaagte police station near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal.
In the 2016-17 financial year‚ SAPS statistics showed 57 police officers lost their lives, 31 of whom were killed on duty.
Over a 20-year review‚ the rate at which police officers are being murdered has fallen significantly‚ according to the South Africa Survey‚ published by the South African Institute of Race Relations.
It found the rate of police murders fell from 252 per 100 000 in 1994‚ to 51 in 2014.
– Compiled by TimesLIVE from articles in our archives‚ HeraldLIVE‚ Ladysmith Gazette and Diamond Fields Advertiser