Perlemoen worth more than R2m seized at Durban harbour

Perlemoen estimated to be worth more than R2.6 million was seized by Hawks’ Eastern Cape Serious Organised Crime members at the Durban harbour on Wednesday morning.

The seizure emanates from information received from a similar seizure which occurred on at the Port Elizabeth harbour on January 26.

During that operation in Port Elizabeth, 8.6 tons of perlemoen valued at R18-million, was seized.

Police spokeswoman Captain Anelisa Feni said no one had been charged, however arrests were imminent.