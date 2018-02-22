Film board denies roadshow linked to ‘Inxeba’ furore

The Film and Publication Board (FPB) has insisted the revision of its classification guidelines for films is not linked to controversial movie Inxeba – The Wound.

This comes as the FPB has launched a countrywide roadshow to get input from the public on how the content-classification and censorship authority rates films.

But the Right2Know campaign has slammed the decision, saying the review process had been haphazardly organised as a response to the outcry over the reclassification of Inxeba.

Inxeba, which deals with the traditional Xhosa ritual of ukwaluka and transition into manhood, as well as sexual orientation and a gay love story, received a rating of X18 earlier this month – effectively removing it from being publicly watched.

The FPB Appeal Tribunal overturned the classification rating of 16LS initially given to the film based on elements of sex, language, nudity, violence and prejudice.