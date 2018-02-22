Film board denies roadshow linked to ‘Inxeba’ furore
The Film and Publication Board (FPB) has insisted the revision of its classification guidelines for films is not linked to controversial movie Inxeba – The Wound.
This comes as the FPB has launched a countrywide roadshow to get input from the public on how the content-classification and censorship authority rates films.
But the Right2Know campaign has slammed the decision, saying the review process had been haphazardly organised as a response to the outcry over the reclassification of Inxeba.
Inxeba, which deals with the traditional Xhosa ritual of ukwaluka and transition into manhood, as well as sexual orientation and a gay love story, received a rating of X18 earlier this month – effectively removing it from being publicly watched.
The FPB Appeal Tribunal overturned the classification rating of 16LS initially given to the film based on elements of sex, language, nudity, violence and prejudice.
Right2Know spokeswoman Busi Mtabane said the non-profit advocacy organisation would continue supporting the fight to ensure the acclaimed film be made available to the public once again.
“We reject the reclassification of Inxeba. We view this as censorship – that silences the voice of the LGBTIQ community, and violates the constitutional right to freedom of expression,” she said.
But the FPB has maintained that classification guidelines are reviewed every five years.
The public consultations started on Monday, with FPB acting chief operations officer Abongile Mashele speaking on Tuesday in East London.
There are no planned public consultations for Nelson Mandela Bay.