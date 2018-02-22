ECDC ‘holding golf project to ransom’
Dispute puts development at risk, says association
The Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) is holding Alicedale “hostage” over a multimillion-rand golf academy proposal.
This as the corporation continues to dig in its heels over a dispute with Bushman Sands cofounder Adrian Gardiner, according to the resort’s homeowners’ association.
The organisation was speaking yesterday on the corporation’s assertion that, as Gardiner was not part of the proposed investment, there was no impediment to its going ahead.
Bushman Sands Homeowners’ Association’s Grant Hechter said yesterday the assertion made no sense.
“It’s 100% disingenuous. No investor in his right mind would be willing to invest in a project where there is a messy legal dispute under way, and that’s exactly the case here,” he said.
“The corporation’s mandate is to promote development and leverage investment to help poor communities but they’re doing the opposite. They are holding this development and its beneficiaries, including the entire town of Alicedale, to ransom.”
Hechter said his association had maintained the resort’s flagship golf course for five years from 2012 to 2017, spending nearly R5-million, after an agreement with Bushman Sands co-owners, the ECDC and River Group, that they were contributing towards an exciting future for the resort.
During that period, in agreement with the shareholders, they had sought and identified an interested and reliable investor in Scots-American Andrew Summers, whose edu-golf academy model, already rolled out in the US and Mexico, seemed to hold great promise.
“But then the corporation reneged on that agreement and decided it was instead intent on pursuing this matter with Gardiner.
“But whoever is in the right does not matter. To rescue this project and in support of their mandate, the parties need to urgently sit down and resolve their differences.”
While there had been zero communication from the corporation in response to the association’s questions, Gardiner had communicated several times with the association and had stressed his desire to sit down and resolve the dispute, he said.
ECDC spokesman Lunga Mtshizana said Gardiner had no relationship with the proposed investment after his company, the Mantis Collection, sold its share to River Group. “The ECDC claim against Mantis therefore has no bearing on this investment.
“This means there is no impediment to River Group, as ECDC’s co-shareholder in Bushman Sands, concluding the proposed transaction with Andrew Summers,” he said.
“The ECDC has no objection to the transaction, save to confirm that the corporation is pursuing a separate civil claim against the Mantis group.”
Gardiner said the dispute related to surety he took out on the bond after payments were not made in terms of conditions agreed when he sold his share. The ECDC’s subsequent legal claim was spurious, he said.
“But I am more than willing to invest in a project like the Summers golf academy project that will be good for the people of Alicedale.
“I have said to the corporation I would like to sit down with them in this regard as mature business entities. But they have declined to do so.”
Summers confirmed that the hurdle from his point of view was the dispute between the corporation and Gardiner.
“Only after this settlement can River Group sell its interest, as Mantis have a lien over its share and the ECDC would need to grant approval.”
Summers said in September he was concerned that the delay in the project would result in the course deteriorating past a point where the academy would still be viable.
He said yesterday the good news was that the recent commitment by the corporation and River Group to fund the maintenance of the course jointly seemed to be working well.