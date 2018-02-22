ECDC ‘holding golf project to ransom’

Dispute puts development at risk, says association

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) is holding Alicedale “hostage” over a multimillion-rand golf academy proposal.

This as the corporation continues to dig in its heels over a dispute with Bushman Sands cofounder Adrian Gardiner, according to the resort’s homeowners’ association.

The organisation was speaking yesterday on the corporation’s assertion that, as Gardiner was not part of the proposed investment, there was no impediment to its going ahead.

Bushman Sands Homeowners’ Association’s Grant Hechter said yesterday the assertion made no sense.

“It’s 100% disingenuous. No investor in his right mind would be willing to invest in a project where there is a messy legal dispute under way, and that’s exactly the case here,” he said.

“The corporation’s mandate is to promote development and leverage investment to help poor communities but they’re doing the opposite. They are holding this development and its beneficiaries, including the entire town of Alicedale, to ransom.”

Hechter said his association had maintained the resort’s flagship golf course for five years from 2012 to 2017, spending nearly R5-million, after an agreement with Bushman Sands co-owners, the ECDC and River Group, that they were contributing towards an exciting future for the resort.

During that period, in agreement with the shareholders, they had sought and identified an interested and reliable investor in Scots-American Andrew Summers, whose edu-golf academy model, already rolled out in the US and Mexico, seemed to hold great promise.

“But then the corporation reneged on that agreement and decided it was instead intent on pursuing this matter with Gardiner.