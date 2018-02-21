Small Bay firms fear Day Zero scenario

More than 90% want desalination as part of future water security strategy

More than half of businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay fear the consequences for their bottom line if the ongoing drought does not end soon.

While larger corporations are more upbeat, smaller firms and operations are worried about closing their doors and job losses if the situation deteriorates further.

A survey commissioned by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber showed that 63% of businesses in the metro were very worried that a lack of water security could affect their operations and even the sustainability of their businesses.

The survey – conducted earlier this month – involved 136 member companies.

Forty-two percent of the respondents also said they would refrain from investing in and expanding their business because of poor water security.

More than 90% of the businesses surveyed want planning authorities to consider desalination plants in the Bay as part of future strategies, while 54% believe a Day Zero scenario – taps running dry – could happen in the next year.

Should that occur, 42% indicated that their businesses would be closed and staff sent home.

Ray’s Carwash owner Ray Fincham said: “We are very concerned about the possibility of closing down shop should the drought continue, because I employ about 16 people [and] I have their livelihood to consider.”

He said they had installed water tanks on the property to recycle their water.

“Every night, we put pipes through the stormwater drains from the Oasis water shop and we get all their grey water coming into our shop.

“We have [also] installed about eight water tanks to help us catch the rain.”

The owner of Lavender Laundromat in Linton Grange, Hilde Oosthuizen, said: “If Day Zero does happen, that will mean the end of my business – which is very concerning because this is my bread and butter.

“We are a water-reliant business and there is no way we can reuse water to wash another load.

“But when someone brings in less than 10 items of clothing, we wash it by hand.

“We have been affected by this drought and the surprising thing is that we’ve had an influx of customers bringing their laundry to us so as not to add additional costs to their water bills at home.”

Oosthuizen said the municipality should focus on fixing leaks.

Aqua Marine Guesthouse owner Gordon Gibbs said it had proved difficult to regulate guests’ water usage but they had put plans in place.

“We’ve done a number of things like remove the plugs from the bathtubs, installed watersaving shower-heads and installed a 5 000-litre tank for the swimming pool.”