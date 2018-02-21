Rain not expected to affect cycle tour this weekend

The weather office in Port Elizabeth is expecting about 10mm of rain over the city and its main catchment areas this weekend.

Port Elizabeth weather office spokesman Garth Sampson said most of the rain was forecast to fall overnight Saturday and through to Sunday when hundreds of cyclists will participate in The Herald Continental Cycle Tour.

“There are unfounded rumours doing the rounds that in excess of 100mm of rain is expected and that will lead to the cancellation of cycle tour,” Sampson said.

“No such warning has been issued by the South African Weather Service. We do not expect the rain to have any drastic effect on the event.”

Sampson said an overcast day was forecast for Sunday but the office would provide an updated forecast later this week.

