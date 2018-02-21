Preservation order for R2.9m PE house

A Port Elizabeth woman stands to lose her R2.9-million house, which was allegedly bought with ill-gotten gains meant for the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).

The Port Elizabeth High Court issued a preservation order yesterday for the Summerstrand house, owned by the daughter of alleged fraudster Andrea Wessels.

The property was bought in June 2014 for R2.5-million. It is now on the market for R2.9-million.

The house in Rubin Crescent is registered in the name of Dankovista (Pty) Ltd, a marketing company with its last registered address in Uitenhage.

The sole director of the firm is Wessels’s daughter, Rukaard Abrahams.

Abrahams has 14 days to oppose the preservation order.

Wessels and her co-accused – former EP Rugby president Cheeky Watson, former assistant director in the metro’s finance department Nadia Gerwel, former Laphum’ilanga Transport Services director Mandisi Mkasa and former Access Facilities and Leisure Management chief executive Stephan Pretorius – face charges of fraud and money laundering relating to the IPTS.

The preservation order is related to an allegedly unlawful cash transfer – made on June 10 2014 – of R9 895 838.40 allegedly paid from IPTS funds to project management company Heerkos Projects CC.