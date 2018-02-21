JUST IN | Officers fatally shot in attack on police station

Eastern Cape police stations are on high alert following an attack at the Ngcobo station on Wednesday morning (21/02/18).

A gang of robbers allegedly attacked the station in the small town situated between Mthatha and Queenstown during the early hours of the morning.

Provincial police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni confirmed that five male members, a Warrant Officer and four Constables were fatally shot while two more male officers were shot and wounded.

The two were taken to hospital where they received medical attention and discharged.

They are reported to be in a stable condition.

Five other female members who were on duty namely; the data capturer and other functional members, are receiving trauma counselling.

Police officials are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

