Hawks mum on Duduzane Zuma

The Hawks would not say whether former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, is a person of interest or if a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

“The only person we spoke about was Ajay [Gupta],” Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said yesterday.

“Now people want to know what is happening within our investigations. We can’t talk about those things. “Those are operational matters. “We find it very difficult that people talk about Duduzane‚ they talk about the other Guptas.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said they could only comment if a warrant was issued.