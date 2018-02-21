Hawks mum on Duduzane Zuma
The Hawks would not say whether former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, is a person of interest or if a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
“The only person we spoke about was Ajay [Gupta],” Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said yesterday.
“Now people want to know what is happening within our investigations. We can’t talk about those things. “Those are operational matters. “We find it very difficult that people talk about Duduzane‚ they talk about the other Guptas.”
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said they could only comment if a warrant was issued.
He said the NPA would file court papers at the Bloemfontein High Court today to oppose Atul Gupta’s application to have the preservation order the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained set aside.
The preservation order froze R10-million in Atul’s bank account.
This money relates to the AFU investigation into the Estina dairy project in Vrede in the Free State.
The project was established in partnership with Gupta-linked company Estina.
A total of R220-million meant to benefit poor farmers was allegedly siphoned off from Estina to the Guptas and others.