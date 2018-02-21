Award winning search and rescue dog found

The award winning search and rescue dog that went missing at the weekend has been found.

Olive, a German Shepherd, was spotted at a forest near Sulenkama underneath a low cliff by a search party consisting of various K9 units as well as the Mthatha Mounted unit at about 9.15am on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said Olive “was free from injuries and literally bounced back into action.

“Constable Katikati, her handler who was present, was elated to be reunited with his partner amid years of joy.

“The SAPS extends a sincere word of thanks to everyone who assisted in the Search and Rescue of Olive.”