WATCH | Bayworld’s Bentley released back into the ocean

In a brave battle to save an endangered green turtle from a watery grave, Bayworld staff used a combination of caring, experience and innovation to nurse the animal back to health.

The turtle, found on the beach at Boknes, recuperated at Bayworld wearing a “Bentley belt” fashioned from a piece of foam and wetsuit material, until she was healthy enough for release.

Bentley, as she is called, stranded on Woody Cape beach in September. Luckily, Boknes cyclist St Elmo Wilken came across her and carried her home.

The turtle was then ferried to Cannon Rocks stranding network member Verona Veltman, who drove her through to Bayworld.

Aquarium curator Dylan Bailey said it had quickly become evident that the animal was suffering from a gas bubble under its shell.

Bayworld’s Ruth Wright said after three months of intensive rehabilitation, Bayworld vet Dr. Andrew Mackay recently gave Bentley the all-clear, thumbs up to be released.

Bentley and two other turtles, Luna and Nakita, were released near St Croix Island in Algoa Bay on Monday (19/02/2018).

Watch Bentley’s release here:

