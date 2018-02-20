Trial of two accused in ‘Rambo of PE’ murder gets under way

It will be full steam ahead for prosecutors today when the trial of two men accused of killing “the Rambo of Port Elizabeth” starts.

The prosecution yesterday asked the Port Elizabeth High Court for a day’s postponement so they could amend their submissions to the court.

Before the postponement was requested, Deswin Kleinbooi, 22, and Eston Afrikaner, 19, pleaded not guilty.

They face four charges including murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The pair are accused of the 2016 shooting murder of businessman and northern areas crime fighter Naeem Desai, 47.

Desai was shot dead early on May 12 2016 as he waited in his Jadeed’s Bread delivery van outside a Helenvale spaza shop.

The state alleges that Desai was shot in the head after he was spotted driving in Pritchard Street, Helenvale, before stopping outside a blue container spaza in Renecke Street.

In court documents, it is alleged that Kleinbooi and Afrikaner formed a prior arrangement to rob Desai before he was killed.

Desai died of a gunshot wound to the head.

After shooting Desai, his assailants made off with his Samsung cellphone and an undisclosed amount of money.

It was reported later that less than 24 hours before he was gunned down, Desai had told his brother, Hassen, that he did not feel safe.