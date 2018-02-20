Ramaphosa hosts farewell dinner for Zuma

After a bruising battle to get Jacob Zuma to resign‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a private dinner to bid farewell to his predecessor on Tuesday.

“It is a farewell cocktail dinner. It is in Cape Town in Tuynhuys. It is a private dinner for the president and president Zuma and members of cabinet and deputy ministers‚” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

He also confirmed that Zuma has been invited to the occasion. Reports said last week that Zuma had failed to attend Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address‚ to which he had also been invited. Zuma had reportedly not responded to the invite.

Zuma stepped down last week after protracted negotiations with the ANC leadership. He was eventually recalled by the ANC after the talks reached a deadlock and on the eve of a motion of no confidence in parliament.

-TimesLIVE