‘Force to neck’ cause of death at guesthouse

A man who was killed in an alleged scuffle after he slipped through a window at a Walmer guesthouse last month is believed to have died from “force to the neck”.

However, detectives would not say if that meant he had been strangled.

Mthethuvumile Mcopele, 31, had allegedly tried to rob a father and son, aged 87 and 65, inside a flatlet at the Pine Tree Lodge and Guest House in Union Road, Port Elizabeth.

Mcopele, who was allegedly armed with a knife when he climbed through a bathroom window into the flatlet, is said to have died during a scuffle with the two men, who are both from Gauteng.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a postmortem revealed the cause of death was consistent with force to the neck.

Janse van Rensburg said statements had not yet been taken from the father and son and they had since returned to Gauteng.