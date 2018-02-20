Black Panther’s symbolic African costumes

Latest:
The movie has been smashing box-office hits internationally and nationally but it’s Black Panther’s costumes that have social media abuzz.

Described as the “peak of Afrofuturism” costume designer Ruth Carter told Racked the character’s clothing was inspired by various African tribes.

“Afrofuturism is taking science-fiction and mixing it with the African culture and giving it and Afrocentric spin.”

“For the most part [there is] a huge misunderstanding about what Africa is. Most people think it’s just one big thing.

“If you are in East Africa or West Africa or South Africa, North Africa, they are all very different,” Carter said in the video interview.

These tweets by @diasporicblues which also show the similarities, have been shared far and wide.  

