Black Panther’s symbolic African costumes

The movie has been smashing box-office hits internationally and nationally but it’s Black Panther’s costumes that have social media abuzz.

Described as the “peak of Afrofuturism” costume designer Ruth Carter told Racked the character’s clothing was inspired by various African tribes.

“Afrofuturism is taking science-fiction and mixing it with the African culture and giving it and Afrocentric spin.”

“For the most part [there is] a huge misunderstanding about what Africa is. Most people think it’s just one big thing.

“If you are in East Africa or West Africa or South Africa, North Africa, they are all very different,” Carter said in the video interview.

These tweets by @diasporicblues which also show the similarities, have been shared far and wide.

Mursi and Surma Lip Plates. Lip plates or disks are a form of ceremonial body modification. While many cultures use them they’re best known by the Surma and Mursi tribes in Ethiopia. #BlackPanther #Wakanda pic.twitter.com/gkrfA3AC70 — Waris (@diasporicblues) February 17, 2018

Zulu headdress. Queen Ramonda wears a distinct headdress. It’s reminiscent of the reed Zulu flared hats or “Isicholos.” The Zulu headdresses are traditionally worn by married women for ceremonial celebrations. pic.twitter.com/5YSIqKjkMg — Waris (@diasporicblues) February 17, 2018

Many of the costumes have unique and futuristic ornamentation and details. These were made by emulating styles of the Masai people. The Maasai people of East Africa live in southern Kenya and northern Tanzania. #BlackPanther #Wakanda pic.twitter.com/SjTE7kMGYL — Waris (@diasporicblues) February 17, 2018

Igbo Mask. In one scene Erik Killmonger wears a mask. The masks, known as Mgbedike, are distinguished by the large size and bold masculine features. They are used in Igbo rituals and are designed to contrast the female dancers with their more feminine beauty. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/ZMkcpUCSsz — Waris (@diasporicblues) February 17, 2018

Basotho Blanket. In several scenes, W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) and others are shown wearing Basotho blankets around their necks. Though the blankets are originally from the Lesotho people the designs are synonymous with the Sesotho people. #BlackPanther #Wakanda pic.twitter.com/XU1RlspXTt — Waris (@diasporicblues) February 17, 2018

Ndebele Neck Rings. Shuri and the Dora Milaje have outfits with a prominent collar. The South Ndebele peoples of Zimbabwe/South Africa wear neck rings as part of their traditional dress and as a sign of wealth and status. #BlackPanther #Wakanda pic.twitter.com/3L010CrUAU — Waris (@diasporicblues) February 17, 2018

Many of the costumes have a distinctive red earthy tone. This was done by studying the colors used by the Himba people of north-western Namibia. Himba people are known for applying a red ochre paste, known as “otjize”, to their skin and hair. #BlackPanther #Wakanda pic.twitter.com/K8eqmwNpcg — Waris (@diasporicblues) February 17, 2018

Forest Whittaker plays shaman Zuri who’s the spiritual leader of Wakanda. He wears ornate flowing robes known as an Agbada. It’s one of the names for a flowing wide-sleeved robe worn by men/women in much of West Africa, and North Africa. #BlackPanther #Wakanda pic.twitter.com/APqePaPMX1 — Waris (@diasporicblues) February 17, 2018

There was a lot of inspiration taken from the Dogon people. They live in the central plateau region of Mali, in West Africa. #BlackPanther Wakanda pic.twitter.com/PmcfrDiEWb — Waris (@diasporicblues) February 17, 2018

Tuareg scarfs. Several characters in the film wear large scarves covering their head and face. These are similar to the ones worn by the Tuareg people. The Tuareg people inhabit an area in North and West Africa. #BlackPanther #Wakanda pic.twitter.com/81D1SoIbQF — Waris (@diasporicblues) February 17, 2018

Other tribes of sartorial inspiration were the Turkana people in Kenya. #BlackPanther #Wakanda pic.twitter.com/cRtHbFU9NG — Waris (@diasporicblues) February 17, 2018