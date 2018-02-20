Award winning search and rescue dog missing

Mthatha police are appealing for information after an award-winning search and rescue dog went missing.

Olive, a German Shepherd, disappeared from Mahlubini locality in Sulenkama at about 7pm on Sunday.

Constable Songezile Katikati, Olive’s handler, said they had been together since 2012. The two received the “Best Rescue Dog” three years in a row until 2016.

“Olive is my best friend and companion. He is humble and he cannot harm anyone as he is trained in rescuing drowned people, seeking missing people and seeking evidence on other crime scenes,” Katikati said.

“I plead with anyone who sees him to not harm him but rather keep him and report to the police.”

Olive is tan in colour with a black back and face. He was last seen with a black leather belt with a clock around his neck.

The area’s acting cluster commander, Brigadier Nomawethu Makonza, urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Olive is our member that never disappointed us. When we send Constable Katikati and Olive to rescue someone we relax and rest assured that they’ll bring that missing person back to his/her family,” Makonza said.

“It is therefore disturbing news to hear that he is missing. Our members have since been out there searching for him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Songezile Katikati on 072 731 01556 or 083 530 3295.

Information can also be shared on SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line 32211.