Eastern Cape ANC chief whip Mzoleli Mrara has been removed from his position in the provincial legislature.

Mrara‚ who is the provincial chairman of the South African Communist Party (SACP)‚ will be swapping positions with provincial executive committee member Fudile Gade‚ who was the chair of the education portfolio committee.

The move is effective immediately.

Mrara will now take over as the chair of the committee amid speculation of an imminent provincial cabinet reshuffle.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi confirmed to TimesLIVE that Skade would take over as the chief whip.

“Mrara has immense knowledge and experience in education‚ having been the provincial chairman of [teachers’ union] Sadtu. He is a suitable candidate for the position‚” Ngcukaitobi said.

On Monday ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane and his deputy Mlungisi Mvoko were sworn in as the party’s newest members in the provincial legislature.

TimesLIVE has also learnt that later on Tuesday the party will decide on other changes within the legislature as there are three more vacancies.

Many see Mrara’s removal as the party’s chief whip as long overdue after he was embroiled in a nepotism scandal in 2015.

TimesLIVE’s sister publication‚ the Daily Dispatch‚ exposed how he allegedly appointed the mother of his child in his office as a researcher.

The Dispatch further reported that Mrara had failed to disclose the appointment to the legislature and to his party‚ leading the SACP to direct him to reverse the appointment.

– TimesLIVE