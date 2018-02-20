Abrahams’ dismissal hearing next week
An application by three non-government organisations to confirm a high court order setting aside the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as national director of public prosecutions will be heard by the Constitutional Court next week.
The Pretoria High Court ruled in December that former president Jacob Zuma’s appointment of Abrahams had to be set aside because Zuma was conflicted in facing possible criminal charges.
It ruled that then deputy Cyril Ramaphosa – now the president – had to make the appointment. Both Abrahams and Zuma’s legal teams appealed against the ruling.
The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution‚ which had lodged confirmation proceedings‚ said it had not received any withdrawal notices from the Presidency.
The matter is set to be heard on Wednesday next week.