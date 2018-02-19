Warning on Uitenhage police jobs offer scam

The South African Police Service in Uitenhage has issued an urgent warning to the public to be wary of people phoning and offering jobs on behalf of the SAPS.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said it had come to the police’s attention that residents had been receiving calls from people pretending to be a police captain from Uitenhage.

“The bogus cop will inform the receiver that if they are between the ages of 18 and 35 they may apply for vacant posts at the Uitenhage police station in Church Street,” Swart said.

“The ‘policeman’ will arrange meetings with his clients and also request that R2 500 be paid to secure a specific vacant post.”