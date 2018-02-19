Search widened for Ajay and four others

The corruption probe into allies of former president Jacob Zuma has been widened to other countries including India, China and Dubai, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said.

Mbalula made the announcement yesterday, days after an arrest warrant was issued for one of the Gupta brothers.

Mbalula told the SABC that Ajay Gupta and four other people who were being sought in connection with the case were all out of the country.

While there was no indication that they had fled the country fearing arrest, Mbalula vowed that they would “be followed-up” through Interpol with the possibility of extradition to face trial in South Africa.