Search widened for Ajay and four others
The corruption probe into allies of former president Jacob Zuma has been widened to other countries including India, China and Dubai, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said.
Mbalula made the announcement yesterday, days after an arrest warrant was issued for one of the Gupta brothers.
Mbalula told the SABC that Ajay Gupta and four other people who were being sought in connection with the case were all out of the country.
While there was no indication that they had fled the country fearing arrest, Mbalula vowed that they would “be followed-up” through Interpol with the possibility of extradition to face trial in South Africa.
He said two of the suspects were of Indian descent and one was Chinese.
All are thought to be in India, China or Dubai.
He refused to name the suspects, except for Ajay Gupta.
Media reports suggested that Zuma’s son, Duduzane, a business associate of the Guptas, was also among those being sought, and some speculated that he could be in Dubai.
