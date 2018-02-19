Robbery suspects nabbed at scene

A pair of robbers who could easily feature in a Dumbest Criminals episode, stole a television, were seen by the home owner and then returned to the scene of the crime pretending to be onlookers before being arrested.

The strange incident took place in Bethelsdorp yesterday when a resident in Jenniker Street was awoken by a noise at about 3.45am.

Police spokeswoman Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “He was disturbed and awakened by noises coming from inside the room where he slept.

“When the complainant woke up, he noticed two men aged 20 and 24 in his room – one had a television set in his hands.”

She said a scuffle broke out and the home owner was stabbed in the hand.