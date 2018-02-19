New head for district’s masons

World’s oldest fraternity will stick to trusted value system while attracting younger members

Tuxedos, kilts and lambskin aprons might seem an eclectic mix, but when the world’s oldest fraternity inducts a new Worshipful District Grand Master, it does so with all the bells and whistles – and bagpipes.

Over the weekend, the Grand Master Mason of the Free Masons was in the Bay to instal a new head in the Eastern Cape – a man who has been entrusted to uphold centuries of tradition while still trying to attract youthful members.

Dressed in full tuxedos and a variety of traditional aprons, the Free Masons of the Bay emerged from their exclusive Bon Accord Lodge in North End led by Wayne Corney, the district’s new Grand Master. A Scottish pipe band was in attendance. Corney, who has been a member of the “craft” for 27 years, said his five-year tenure would see him overseeing the operations of the province’s 14 Freemason lodges. And while the brotherhood of Freemasonry is renowned for being shrouded in secrecy, Corney said it was not so much a secret society but rather a society with secrets. Freemasonry is the oldest, largest and most widely recognised fraternal organisation in the world. Founded in London, England in 1717, its worldwide membership totals 3.6 million, according to a Freemason website. As a fraternal organisation, Freemasonry, reads the website, unites men of good character who, though of different religious, ethnic or social backgrounds, share a belief in the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of mankind. The traditions of Freemasonry are founded upon the building of King Solomon’s Temple, and its fraternal ceremonies use the working tools of the stonemasons to symbolise moral lessons and truths, with charity playing a large role.

On Saturday, the Grand Lodge’s 110th and current Grand Master, Mason Brother Charles Iain Robert Wolrige Gordon of Esslemont, said while they would never alter the cornerstones of Freemasonry, they were looking to adjust certain practices to attract more members. Gordon, from Scotland, said: “The concept of Freemasonry is to make good men better. In the privacy of our lodges we have lectures and charges [instructions] which tell people how to portray their life not only within the lodge but outside as well.” But, Gordon said, stories of the Freemasons’ secrecy and rituals had led to numbers dwindling. “These conspiracies are old hat. In this, the 21st century, there aren’t a lot of young people joining the craft, partly because of all these conspiracies. “Freemasonry is no different to when a company has a board meeting, the topics discussed during which are for the ears of that board,” he said. “We are trying to encourage the youth to participate, because we do believe we have something to offer to better their lives. “What we are trying to do is definitely be more open about it. “And while we understand that Freemasonry is a very old-world concept, with the induction of new members we will ask them what they didn’t enjoy about the meeting and what could be changed to make it more modern, without altering the cornerstones of its traditions.” Corney said over the last year they had welcomed 21 new brothers to the craft, which he believed was an indication that Freemasonry had remained popular throughout the ages. “The reason I have been selected as the Grand Master is through merit, judged on what you have done for the craft and your attendance record.” The criteria for becoming a Free Mason include being a man who conducts himself in an orderly manner, belief in one supreme being, no criminal record and the initiate must be older than 18.