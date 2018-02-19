Man fatally stabbed in Linton Grange brawl

A man was fatally stabbed during a brawl – allegedly over his sister – at a Linton Grange car park on Sunday night.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Calvin Buys, 30, was stabbed at about 11.35pm in the car park at the Linton Arcade centre.

“According to a preliminary report, there was a fight between the deceased, Buys, and a friend of his. They are believed to have been arguing about his [Buys] sister,” she said.

“During the argument, the friend pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased [Buys] three times in the chest. After the incident the suspect ran away.”

Janse van Rensburg said Buys’s sister then put him in a shopping trolley that she had found in the centre and pushed him across the road to the Sasol garage.

“She went there for help and they in turn called the police.”

Janse van Rensburg said it was not clear why the men were fighting about the woman.

“The investigation is still ongoing and police are in the process of tracking down the suspect,” she said.

A case of murder is being investigated.