Four arrested following house robbery

Four people were arrested early on Monday morning (19/02/18) with a plasma TV in their car which police believe had been stolen.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said members of the Motherwell Cluster Highway Patrol spotted a Ford Laser at about 1am in Old Grahamstown Road, Swartkops.

Beetge said there had been a house robbery in Tshangana Street, New Brighton at 6:30pm on Sunday.

“During the robbery, a 40-year-old woman was in her home when four suspects entered, one with a firearm, and robbed her of a plasma TV and cellphone. The suspects used a white Ford Laser as their getaway vehicle after the robbery,” he said.

The car was spotted at 1am in Swartkops.

“The car was stopped and searched. While no firearm was found inside the vehicle, four suspects were arrested when the plasma TV and stolen cellphone were found in the vehicle.”

Asked about the firearm, Beetge said he suspected they had hidden it before they were searched.

Beetge said the suspects – a 23-year-old woman and three men aged 28, 29 and 31 – were expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of possession of stolen goods.