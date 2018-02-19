‘Extra manganese to be shipped from Ngqura’

The extra manganese Transnet is aiming to ship out of Algoa Bay will be moved through the Port of Ngqura and not Port Elizabeth, Transnet Freight Rail has confirmed.

Transnet Freight Rail spokesman Mike Asefovitz was responding to a question from The Herald following news from the mining indaba that manganese miners are eagerly awaiting the expansion of the rail network from the Northern Cape to Algoa Bay.

Speaking at the South African Mining Indaba in Cape Town last week, Anglo American South Africa deputy chairman Norman Mbazima said manganese miners were constrained by limitations on the railway line and were enthusiastically waiting for extra capacity to allow them to export more manganese.

Transnet has already said that as a sustainable manganese supply to China and Europe is established, it will upgrade the 1 100km line from Hotazel to Ngqura.

In line with this strategy, it would spend R12.5-billion over the next seven years.

The news from Cape Town attracted the attention of manganese watchers in Port Elizabeth, where the two ore export sites in the harbour have been caught up in a storm over air pollution.