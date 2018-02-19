Developmental economist and South Africa’s first black governor of the SA Reserve Bank‚ Tito Mboweni‚ says he will not be a contender for a cabinet minister position under new president Cyril Ramaphosa.

In the early hours of the morning‚ Mboweni took to Twitter to share: “Against the wisdom of my team‚ please don’t tell them this. It’s between us‚ I am not available for Minister of Finance.You cannot recycle the same people all over again. It is time for young people. We are available for advisory roles. Not cabinet. We have done that.”

Many people felt his advice would be vital to help steer the economy in the right direction.

we need people of this calibre of yours to advise these people ✌✌✌ — Simbonge Budaza (@MboBudaza) February 18, 2018

Young minds at such a crucial time? Fix your thinking — Arturo ® (@Kokzinator) February 19, 2018

When the economy is weak and when the budget is on a shortfall. Go ahead. — Arturo ® (@Kokzinator) February 19, 2018

👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿Leadership right there. — Thuma Mina🙋🏿‍♂️ (@zwanezamani) February 18, 2018

However‚ Mboweni‚ who also served as labour minister under former president Nelson Mandela‚ may have disliked some of the replies he got to his tweet – especially the references to age as he prepares to mark his 59th birthday. His birthday is coming up on March 16.

Thank you governor for leadership on this. I am hearing far too many noises about the return of former ministers, no rubbish. We have to move on. Find newer younger faces and minds. This country is better than recycling dinosaurs time and time again! — Roberto Cassaredi (@mdunuse) February 18, 2018

Ramaphosa is widely expected to pick a team of ministers that will support his aims as outlined in Friday’s state of the nation address. The timing of a cabinet reshuffle is not known‚ as yet.