Chokka boat tragedy inquiry likely

Maritime authority recommends marine court seeks answers over Maredon capsizing, grounding

A court of marine inquiry could be on the cards to establish what led to the fatal Maredon chokka boat accident in which nine fishermen died. This comes after the maritime authority requested an inquiry be held into the incident in which the boat capsized and ran aground off Cape St Francis on July 16.

Of the 16 fishermen aboard the ship, seven managed to make it to shore alive, three are still missing and declared dead, while the bodies of six others were found between Cape St Francis and the Wild Coast.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) confirmed its probe into the cause of the incident had been completed and sent to Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi’s office for a decision.

Despite this, police said their probe was ongoing and that the chance of anyone being prosecuted was unlikely.

Samsa Centre for Shipping executive head Captain Nigel Campbell said their investigation was finished and a report had been sent to Maswanganyi recommending a court of marine inquiry be held.

“The process is now in the hands of the Department of Transport and we are not in a position to comment further,” he said.

In terms of the regulations, Maswanganyi is the only person who can order such a court inquiry.

The Transport Ministry, however, remains mum on what the report has uncovered. Several attempts to get clarity from Maswanganyi’s office were unsuccessful.

A marine inquiry has no jurisdiction to impose criminal sanctions or award civil damages but does have the power to impose an administrative fine not exceeding R2 000.

The court can, however, in certain circumstances, suspend or cancel the certificate of competency of a captain or crew member of a vessel involved in an incident.

The Maredon owners, Balobi Fishing Company, are based in Port St Francis. Managing director Mark Rowe said their internal investigation was still under way.

“We too are still trying to determine what exactly happened. We are still busy investigating it from our side,” he said.

Asked about the marine inquiry, Rowe said they were aware of the inquiry and welcomed it.

“This was a very serious incident and there was loss of life. The inquiry is for a maritime court to gather details from all parties involved.